MLB Trade Deadline: Guardians get Foster from Nationals, Lowe from Reds

Within the last hour of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, the Cleveland Guardians pulled the trigger to acquire two more additions to the roster.

The first of which is Washington Nationals left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin. Cleveland traded for the 2026 National League All-Star pitcher Monday in exchange for LHP Will Dion, LHP Josh Hartle, RHP Kendeglys Virguez and OF Nick Mitchell. The 31-year-old Griffin comes to Cleveland boasting a 12-3 record with a 3.06 ERA in the 2026 season.

After trading for Angels outfielder Jo Adell early Monday afternoon, the Guardians weren’t done adding to their offense. Cleveland made a deal with their cross-state rival, the Cincinnati Reds, getting first baseman and designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe in exchange for 19-year-old RHP prospect Alejandro Lopez. Lowe, now joining his fifth team in the last three seasons, most recently was batting .266 with 12 home runs for the Reds.

Additionally, the Cincinnati Reds have also sent cash considerations for infielder Juan Brito, who was designated for assignment Monday afternoon.

