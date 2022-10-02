Naylor Bros: Bo Naylor making first MLB start for Guardians, set to bat right after brother Josh

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are nearing the end of the regular season with the playoffs right around the corner and AL Central clinched, but they've got another milestone being set on Sunday as catcher Bo Naylor makes his first major league start against the Kansas City Royals.

Bo was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, making his MLB debut when he was brought into the game against the Royals midway through. In his debut, Bo didn't notch a hit but did make a standout play to get a base-stealer out at second on an impressive throw from the plate.

One day later, Bo will make his first start—and he'll bat just behind his big brother Josh Naylor.

Bo is set to bat fifth in the lineup while Josh takes the plate fourth in the lineup.

Bo Naylor gets his first Big League start today.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/bMyut4UlRk — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 2, 2022

The on-field brother duo is something the two were hopeful would happen after Josh came to Cleveland. Bo was selected by Cleveland as the 29th pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. Josh was traded to Cleveland from the Padres in 2020.

After Sunday, seeing the brothers play together won't just be something that "MLB: The Show" players have experienced. First pitch is slated for 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Progressive Field.

