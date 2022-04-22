Watch
Naylor, Plesac lead Guardians to sweep of White Sox 6-3

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor scores past Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 20:04:08-04

CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping the Cleveland Guardians complete a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 victory.

Cleveland took both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday against Chicago, which has lost four straight.

Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh.

He was activated Friday after suffering multiple fractures in his right leg during an outfield collision last June.

