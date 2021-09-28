New Guardians scoreboard sign submitted for approval by Cleveland Planning Commission

CLEVELAND — Monday marked the last home game Cleveland's baseball team would ever play under the name Indians. Next season the team will assume their new moniker, the Guardians, and with that change comes the need for new signage throughout Progressive Field, including about the scoreboard.

The organization submitted the design of the new scoreboard sign, created by Brilliant Elecrtic Sign Co., Ltd., to the Cleveland Planning Commission's Flats Design Review Committee, detailing the size, material and functionality of the new piece.

Proposed at approximately 81’-2” x 28’-0” at its largest, the new Guardians sign is expected to be scaled to the existing Indians sign.

The sign will be made of fabricated aluminum letters that will be mounted onto the existing scoreboard structure.

The letters will be painted red with a white border, and the border will feature exposed 3000K, 5-watt white LED lamps to light the sign up at dusk.

On Thursday, the Flats Design Review Committee will review the proposed signage and community members are able to provide written comments, thoughts and questions regarding the project by emailing asantora@city.Cleveland.oh.us or calling 216-664-3815 before 12 p.m. Thursday.

The Guardians organization is under no obligation to answer any community questions, as per the Flats Design Review Committee's rules.

Following the project presentation, the Flats Design Review Committee will give its recommendation and vote before moving on to the next proposal.

The project will be reviewed by the City Planning Commission on Oct. 1.

