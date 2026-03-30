Olympic gold medalist, Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards to throw first pitch at Guardians home opener

CLEVELAND — Baseball season is back, and the Cleveland Guardians continue the start of their 2026 season on the road, but on Friday, the team will take the diamond at Progressive Field for their home opener against the Chicago Cubs, and they've got a full slate of pregame festivities for Cleveland's Opening Day.

Highlighting the pregame action is the ceremonial first pitch, which will be thrown by 2026 Women's Hockey gold medalist and Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards.

Edwards made history at this year's Winter Olympics, becoming the first Black woman on Team USA's women's hockey team. She notched eight total points during the Olympic Games, two goals and two assists, one of which was an assist on the game-tying goal in the gold medal match against Canada.

Another Northeast Ohio native joining the Guardians for Opening Day festivities will be Akron native and trumpeter John Lampley, who will perform the National Anthem, God Bless America and Take Me Out to the Ballgame. A member of the band O.A.R., Lampley is also working on his sophomore solo album, "Notes to Self," set to be released on June 26.

The Guardians will also have a Presentation of Colors with military members from different branches and a flyover during the National Anthem.

Cleveland's AL Central Champions flag from the 2025 season will be raised in Progressive Field during the pregame festivities as well.

The Guardians and Cubs have a first pitch of 4:10 p.m. Friday, with the pregame ceremonies beginning at 3:30 p.m.