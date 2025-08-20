Parker Messick to make MLB Debut for Cleveland Guardians Wednesday against Arizona Diamondbacks

The Cleveland Guardians will turn to one of their top prospects in the hopes of winning their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt confirmed Tuesday night that 24-year-old LHP Parker Messick will make his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday afternoon.

Messick gets the call-up from Triple-A Columbus, where he posted a 3.47 ERA in 20 starts this year for the Clippers.

“Parker has been a fun one to watch, not just this year, but the last couple of years,” Vice President of Player Development/Farm Director Stephen Osterer said on Sunday. “I think heading into Spring Training, we saw a lot of the things that we knew would carry over into the Triple-A environment. And he's kind of answered the call from the challenge, from that standpoint, so far this year."

“We just want (Messick) to be (himself),” Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis said Tuesday. “I mean, you know, you've worked your whole life to get here. You've worked, obviously, throughout your minor league career, with our minor league coaches, everything else. Just go be the best version of yourself you can be today.”

Messick gets his first taste of big league baseball Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.