Heading Downtown for the Home Opener? Check out these parking prices.

CLEVELAND — Guardians fans will be flocking to Progressive Field for the home opener Friday, but you'll need to find a parking spot before taking a seat in the stands.

Fans will have the option to park inside parking garages, parking lots or on the street when they come to Downtown Cleveland.

If you pick the last option, expect some changes.

News 5 Transportation Reporter Caitlin Hunt has been telling you all about the changes the City of Cleveland has made to on-street parking.

Those changes do apply to special events like Opening Day.

Special event parking will be $8 an hour in the Gateway District for the game.

The four-hour cap has been waived.

You can expect to find those same prices when trying to park near Huntington Bank Field during the football season.

Private parking lot prices were a different story.

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A News 5 photographer drove around downtown and found that some lots were charging between $60 to $80.

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Lucas Reeve, a senior adviser to Mayor Justin Bibb's office, said these changes are happening to create a much-needed balance in the busy downtown area.

"You now have the option of parking in an off-site or off-street garage or lot, parking on the street close by in the special event parking areas, or parking a little bit further away and taking advantage of lower rates for extended stays," he said. "This balance that we've been talking about is creating opportunities for different options for parking and the special event parking is just another way we can do that."

Parking restrictions will also be in place around Progressive Field for Opening Day. Parking is restricted along the following streets starting at 9 a.m. Friday until midnight:



East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Bolivar Road.

East 4th Street from Huron Road to Prospect Avenue.

East 2nd Street from High Street to Prospect Avenue.

Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th Street.

Bolivar Road from East 7th Street to Prospect Avenue.

Huron Road from East 9th Street to Ontario Street.

Sumner Avenue from East 9th Street to East 14th Street.

Erie Court from East 9th Street to East 14th Street.

Violators will be towed, so look around for parking restrictions signs before you walk into Progressive Field.