Pedro Avila announces intent to sign with Guardians

It appears the “Innings Eater” is coming back to Cleveland.

RHP Pedro Avila announced on X that he intends to sign with the Cleveland Guardians for the 2026 season.

Avila played a season with the Guardians in 2024 after spending the previous five seasons with San Diego. During his first stint with the club, he posted a 3.25 ERA with 73 strikeouts and one save over 74.2 innings pitched.

The 28-year-old was designated for assignment in January of 2025 and spent the last year in Japan. Now, he has a chance to pick up where he left off in Major League Baseball.

Avila continues a trend of relief pitcher acquisitions for the Guardians this offseason, joining Shawn Armstrong, Zak Kent, Colin Holderman and Conor Brogdon.

