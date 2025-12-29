Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedro Avila announces intent to sign with Guardians

Guardians Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Pedro Avila works against the Colorado Rockies in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Guardians Rockies Baseball
It appears the “Innings Eater” is coming back to Cleveland.

RHP Pedro Avila announced on X that he intends to sign with the Cleveland Guardians for the 2026 season.

Avila played a season with the Guardians in 2024 after spending the previous five seasons with San Diego. During his first stint with the club, he posted a 3.25 ERA with 73 strikeouts and one save over 74.2 innings pitched.

The 28-year-old was designated for assignment in January of 2025 and spent the last year in Japan. Now, he has a chance to pick up where he left off in Major League Baseball.

Avila continues a trend of relief pitcher acquisitions for the Guardians this offseason, joining Shawn Armstrong, Zak Kent, Colin Holderman and Conor Brogdon.

