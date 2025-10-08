Ramírez, Williams, Smith nominated for All-MLB honors

Three Cleveland Guardians are up to be a part of the 2025 All-MLB Team.

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez, starting pitcher Gavin Williams and relief pitcher Cade Smith are all nominees for the annual honor given out to the best players in both the American and National Leagues. Ramírez was an All-MLB First Team member in 2024.

This past season was one of the best offensively for José Ramírez, who became the first player in Major League Baseball history with 30+ doubles, 30+ home runs, and 40+ stolen bases in back-to-back seasons. Ramírez set a career high in stolen bases in the process with 44, and finished the season with a .283 batting average.

Williams, who emerged as one of Cleveland’s most reliable starters in 2025, finished the 2025 campaign with a 12-5 record and a 3.06 ERA. Along with a career high of 173 strikeouts, Williams could be one of five starters named to the All-MLB team.

Cade Smith, who slipped into Cleveland’s closer role this summer, is the third Guardian up for the honor. Smith finished the regular season with 16 saves and a 2.93 ERA, and was named the American League’s Reliever of the Month for September.

Fans can vote here until noon on Friday. Winners will be announced on Nov. 13.