Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Ramírez, Williams, Smith nominated for All-MLB honors

Untitled design.jpg
Phil Long (AP)
Untitled design.jpg
Posted

Three Cleveland Guardians are up to be a part of the 2025 All-MLB Team.

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez, starting pitcher Gavin Williams and relief pitcher Cade Smith are all nominees for the annual honor given out to the best players in both the American and National Leagues. Ramírez was an All-MLB First Team member in 2024.

This past season was one of the best offensively for José Ramírez, who became the first player in Major League Baseball history with 30+ doubles, 30+ home runs, and 40+ stolen bases in back-to-back seasons. Ramírez set a career high in stolen bases in the process with 44, and finished the season with a .283 batting average.

Williams, who emerged as one of Cleveland’s most reliable starters in 2025, finished the 2025 campaign with a 12-5 record and a 3.06 ERA. Along with a career high of 173 strikeouts, Williams could be one of five starters named to the All-MLB team.

Cade Smith, who slipped into Cleveland’s closer role this summer, is the third Guardian up for the honor. Smith finished the regular season with 16 saves and a 2.93 ERA, and was named the American League’s Reliever of the Month for September.

Fans can vote here until noon on Friday. Winners will be announced on Nov. 13.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.