Stephen Vogt signed contract extension prior to 2025 season

Stephen Vogt is here to stay.

Following a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Friday that stated Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt had quietly signed a contract extension, the club confirmed to News 5 that Vogt had signed an extension prior to the 2025 season.

Details of that extension have not been named at this time.

Vogt is coming off his second-straight AL Manager of the Year Award, an honor he has earned in every season he has been a skipper in Cleveland thus far. Also in each of those seasons, Vogt has led the Guardians to the American League's Central Division title, most recently completing the greatest regular-season turnaround in divisional history in 2025.

Earlier this week, Vogt stressed his expectations for the team going into the 2026 season to reporters at Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings in Orlando, FL.

“Pressure is all external, right? We expect to go out and win every night. We're trying to win as many games as we can so that we can have a chance to win a World Series,” Vogt said on Monday. “So we're going to continue to keep that the focus. And for me, I don't want to win the division. I want to win the World Series. If we win the division on the way to doing that, awesome. But for me, we want that ultimate prize, and we're working every day for that.”

