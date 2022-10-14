Guardians will play in a sold-out Progressive Field Saturday, but will fans have to fight off midges?

CLEVELAND — Midges can be very gross, but they do have benefits and represent a healthy Lake Erie. With that said, will we see another swarm like the playoff game in 2007 or even last weekend at the Browns game?

In the fall, midges hatch when there are a couple of days in the 70s and nights in the 40s. They only live to mate and then die in 72 hours. There can be late hatchers, but major swarms are not likely for tomorrow's Guardian's game against the Yankees because a cold front is moving through the area tonight and early tomorrow.

Amy Sancetta/AP FILE - New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada, right, applies bug spray to relief pitcher Mariano Rivera before the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland, Oct. 5, 2007. Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face those pesky midges again when the American League Division Series returns to Cleveland this weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, file)

The cold front will bring a few showers, and breezy winds, and keep air temperatures locked in the 50s.

