Travis Bazzana set to make Guardians debut

It is the day that Guardians fans have waited for ever since they made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. Travis Bazzana is finally a Cleveland Guardian.

"I can't wait to run out there and get started. So, yeah, I'm fired up,” Bazzana told members of the media Tuesday.

The run has been a long time coming for the former Pac-12 Player of the Year at Oregon State, who became the first-ever No. 1 overall pick in Cleveland baseball franchise history, the 1st Australian taken with the top pick, and the first 2nd baseman taken No. 1 overall. With those accolades comes pressure, but Bazzana isn’t shying away from the expectations.

"It's a beautiful part of it. I've worked really hard to be in a place where there's expectations and pressure,” Bazzana said. “I think any expectations that are out there, like I have, just as great for myself.”

As do his new Guardians teammates, and a former one at Oregon State in the form of Guardians OF Steven Kwan.

"He's I think he earned it at the beginning of the year. I know there's kind of a little log jam, so obviously those things have to play themselves out. But I mean, he's earned it. His work ethic is so impressive,” Kwan said.

For Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, the timing is perfect.

"I think, with the way he was swinging the bat in AAA, and with the need on the team, you know, we kind of need a little jolt,” Vogt said. “Obviously, we have a lot of people working and evaluating and doing those kinds of things, and it was consensus that it was time, and we're just really excited.”

Bazzana is, of course, excited too. Not just for his debut, but for his future in Cleveland.

"I love that challenge, and I'm going to do everything I can. And we got a good group here, and also young guys coming through. So, I'm really excited to play a big part in that. I'm going to give it all I got.”

First pitch between the Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

