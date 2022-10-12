Will Thursday's weather impact the Guardians-Yankees game?

NEW YORK — If you watched Tuesday night's Guardians game against the Yankees, you may have heard the announcers discuss how "terrible" Thursday's forecast is looking.

First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m. in the Bronx and Mother Nature could be throwing a few of her own curveballs.

New York will be dodging a few rain showers throughout the day, but the big focus is on the timing of the storms.

The same cold front that's bringing Cleveland thunderstorms this evening will be bringing some Thursday evening in New York.

According to the current forecast, the game should get in with minor delays possible due to rain.

But that's only half the battle.

Pre-frontal, on-shore winds will be gusting 30 to 40 mph before the storms even roll in.

Another round of storms is expected to hit near the stadium around 11 p.m., so if the game does have any delays, that could become a major impact.

WEWS

Another issue that the Guardians could face is if the game gets canceled, ace pitcher Shane Bieber might not be able to pitch game two and game five due to the playoff schedule.

The current schedule is:



Game 2 on Thursday.

Game 3 on Saturday.

Game 4 on Sunday, if necessary.

Game 5 on Monday, if necessary.

Cleveland could be forced to play four days in a row if the game gets rained out.

With the timing of the storms still up in the air, let's hope the rain steers clear of Yankee Stadium during game time.

