Cleveland State women's basketball seeded No. 13 in NCAA March Madness Tournament, set to play No. 4 Villanova

The Cleveland State Vikings women's basketball team has been selected as the No. 13 seed in the 2023 March Madness Tournament and are slated to play against the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats.

The automatic bid into the tournament marks the third appearance in school history for the Vikings as they now prepare for the big dance, according to a news release from the team.

This is the team's first conference tournament win since taking home the Horizon League crown in 2008 and 2010 seasons.

The opening round of the tournament will begin Friday with the Vikings set to play Saturday at the Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

The Vikings are the second Northeast Ohio team to make it to March Madness, the other being the Kent State Golden Flashes men's basketball team.

