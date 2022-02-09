Cleveland's BrewDog offering 'Joey Juice' in honor of Bengals' Joe Burrow ahead of Super Bowl

CLEVELAND — Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals playing in the Super Bowl, Cleveland’s newly opened BrewDog is honoring Heisman trophy and star quarterback Joe Burrow with its flagship Elvis Juice IPA beer by naming it “Joey Juice.”

The “Joey Juice” will be available at all Ohio BrewDog bars, including the BrewDog outpost located at 1956 Carter Road in Cleveland.

For every pint of “Joey Juice” sold, BrewDog will donate $1 to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, a charity aimed at making a difference in food insecurity across Southeast Ohio.

BrewDog will also offer game-day specials at its Ohio locations, including Cincinnati, Cleveland and all Columbus locations on Feb. 13.

Specials (vary by location) may include:

XL wings, fries + 2 pints of BrewDog headliner beer for $30

One pizza + 1 pint of BrewDog headliner beer for $20

Joining BrewDog in honoring the Ohio quarterback, Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources have temporarily renamed three state parks to honor current and past players of the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” said DeWine. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black."

RELATED: Ohio's state parks temporarily renamed to honor players of Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.