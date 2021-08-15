Cleveland Fire responds to hazardous material spill at Cleveland State University

CLEVELAND — A hazardous material spill at Cleveland State University prompted a response from Cleveland Fire Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Around 12:38 p.m., crews were called to the university after a half-gallon of nitric acid, a highly corrosive mineral acid, spilled in a closed room.

Cleveland Fire said the spill was an accident caused by someone using cleaning products.

The Hazmat Team and a Cleveland Fire Hazmat specialist arrived at the scene and are working to safely neutralize the acid, clean the area and ventilate the room.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

