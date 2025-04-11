CSU student's visa revoked without explanation

CLEVELAND — A recent immigration crackdown is hitting universities in Northeast Ohio, leaving some international students blindsided by sudden orders to leave the country without clear reasons.

One of those students is Sam (not his real name), an international student from India studying at Cleveland State University. He spoke with News 5 on the condition of anonymity, fearing potential backlash.

“Last Friday, like in the morning, I got an email from embassy that they revoked my visa," said Sam.

Just a day later, his situation worsened.

“The next day, I got email from school to DOS my SEVIS record is also terminated, so basically I'm out of status," said Sam.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) is an online database managed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that tracks and monitors information about international students, exchange visitors, and their schools or program sponsors.

Sam, who earned a master’s degree in computer science from CSU in 2023, was continuing to study and work at the university under Optional Practical Training (OPT) — a status that allows international students to gain work experience before or after graduation. That’s when he received the unexpected email, which gave no reason for the visa revocation.

“It just said you just can self-deport, but there's no specific timeline mentioned. It's like, immediately, I don't know what immediately means,” said Sam.

Student visas are managed by the U.S. Department of State, which has revoked hundreds of them in the past month, including 11 at Ohio State University, 4 at Kent State, and at least 2 at Cleveland State.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the focus is on individuals involved in protests related to the war in Gaza or those suspected of committing crimes.

“If you come to this country as a student, we expect you to go to class and study and get a degree. If you come here to like vandalize the library, take over a campus, and do all kinds of crazy things, you know, we're going to get rid of these people,” said Secretary Rubio.

But Sam says he has a clean record and never participated in a protest. Immigration attorney Margaret Wong tells News 5 she’s seeing this happen to more and more students across the country.

“They have no criminal records, they have no outstanding warrants, they don't even own a car, because they live right next to campus,” said Wong.

The State Department can revoke a visa for various reasons, ranging from criminal activity to administrative violations like working off-campus without authorization. However, in many of these cases, universities themselves aren’t informed about the reason behind the revocation or termination.

But, there’s a difference between a visa being revoked and terminated:

“Revocation of that visa means that if you want to come to America, you cannot come because the visa is revoked. But I'm already here, so as long as I don't leave, I don't have to come back. So with the revocation I'm okay,” Wong continued. “The termination means that your current status in America is terminated right now, and there's no grace.”

In some cases, students may continue their studies if their visa is revoked, but their legal status remains intact — if their university allows it. But Sam’s case is different: both his visa and his status were revoked and terminated with no explanation.

“I’m just left alone because even my school, they don't know anything,” said Sam.

Sam said he’s spent nearly $100,000 on tuition, housing, and other expenses in the U.S. Now, he can’t study, can’t work, and is uncertain about the future.

“I came to this country to see the better future, my family puts a lot of money for my studies. It's not worth it. Just like my visa got revoked,” said Sam.

Students can re-apply for a new visa, but in many cases, once their current visa is revoked, they are required to leave the United States.