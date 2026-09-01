John Carroll University football gears up for 2026 season

As a new season of John Carroll University football approaches, familiarity surrounds the Blue Streaks.

The 2026 season marks the beginning of the Brian Polian era … as head coach. The school’s Athletic Director since 2023, Polian now makes his return to the college sidelines for the first time in four years

"Both [the AD and head coach] are pleased thus far,” joked Polian. “I have found great joy being back out here and teaching and being involved with the team on a daily basis.”

The feeling is mutual for a team that took the NCAC Conference by storm in 2025, winning the conference championship in their debut season.

"He's gained our respect and gained our trust, and we trust in him to lead the way,” said Blue Streak junior cornerback Dylan Crasi.

JCU hopes that road ends even further than it did last season.

"Last year … we were a little bit of a question mark, and now, clearly we have a target,” Polian said.

"We did have a great run last year. At the end of the day, we did come up short. So our goal this year is to repeat as conference champions and then take that next step, make it to that national championship game, and win the big one.”

John Carroll football opens their season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Carnegie Mellon University. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.