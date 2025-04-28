10 Kent State students have visas reinstated

After 10 current and former Kent State students lost their visas earlier this month, the university reported that they have been reinstated.

The university released the following statement:

"The records of our three current international students and seven recent graduates with Optional Practice Training have been reinstated, and their status has been set back to active."

Over the weekend, four students from Case Western Reserve University also had their visas reinstated.

“All four active Case Western Reserve University students whose SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) records were terminated earlier this month were returned to active status on April 24,” said CWRU Associate Vice President of Media Relations and Communications Bill Lubinger.