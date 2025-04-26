4 Case Western Reserve University students' visas back active after previously being revoked

Student visas were reactivated for four Case Western Reserve University students Friday after their F-1 visa status was terminated by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS)

“All four active Case Western Reserve University students whose SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) records were terminated earlier this month were returned to active status on April 24,” said CWRU Associate Vice President of Media Relations and Communications Bill Lubinger.

CWRU President Eric Kaler gave a statement when the student visas were initially revoked.

"This revocation of status makes it illegal for any student to remain studying or working in the United States," said Kaler. "I know how disconcerting this might be for many in our community. Let me say again what I said on Feb. 5—namely, international students, faculty, staff and postdocs are and will continue to be an essential part of the Case Western Reserve community."

4 Case Western Reserve University students' visas revoked

RELATED: 4 Case Western Reserve University students' visas revoked

Earlier this month, three students at Kent State University had their visas revoked. In that case, the university said it was not given advanced notice or a reason why the scholars' visas were revoked, but it is working to connect with the individuals to ensure they are aware of the change in their status.

Similar revokes happened to students at Cleveland State University as well.

Cleveland State University student's visa revoked without explanation

RELATED: Cleveland State University student's visa revoked without explanation