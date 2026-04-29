Josh Cribbs joins Kent State football coaching staff

Cleveland Browns legend Josh Cribbs will be heading back to his alma mater as a Kent State football coach.

Cribbs will be a special teams analyst for the upcoming season.

During his time at Kent, he became the all-time leader in total offense and rushing touchdowns.

In his first season at Kent, he surpassed 1,000 rushing and passing yards.

He played for the Golden Flashes from 2001 until 2004 and spent 10 years in the NFL.

His jersey was retired by both Kent and the Browns.

"Over the past year, I've had the chance to get to know Coach Josh Cribbs and have been blown away by his desire to share his wealth of knowledge built from his outstanding playing career here at Kent State and in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns," said Carney. "His pride in our university and his experience here as a student-athlete is apparent in every conversation we've had. I'm excited to welcome him and his family back to the university as our new special teams analyst, and I am certain this is a sign of the exciting times ahead for us here at Kent State!"

Cribbs was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro honoree.