Kent State Men's Basketball team heads to MAC Tournament semifinals after 85-75 win over Miami

CLEVELAND — The Kent State Golden Flashes are in the semifinals after beating Miami Thursday evening in the 2022 MAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Playing inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the No. 2 Golden Flashes slowly gained steam throughout the first half, boasting a 41-26 lead near the end of the first half. No. 7 Miami closed their deficit a bit before the end of the first half but the Golden Flashes came out of the gate hot in the second half.

A hard-fought contest saw the two teams go on big runs, but in the end, Kent remained on top, beating Miami 85-75.

Leading the way for Kent State was Malique Jacobs, who scored 21 with 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Sincere Carry put up 15 points of his own with eight assists, two steals and four rebounds. Justyn Hamilton matched Carry's 15 points and added nine rebounds and a steal, while Andrew Garcia scored 12 with two rebounds.

Kent State moves on to play No. 3 Ohio University Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

