Kent State University celebrates record 5 grads competing in Tokyo Olympics

KENT, Ohio — The Kent State Golden Flashes are celebrating five of the university's graduates competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games, setting a new school record.

With the five Kent State University grads competing in Tokyo through August, the record of four Olympians from Kent State competing in the Munich Games in 1972 has been broken.

Representing four different countries, Reggie Jagers III, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Danniel Thomas-Dodd and Samory Fraga will all find themselves also representing the Golden Flashes in the Olympic Games.

Conners and Hughes will see Olympic action first, representing Canada in the men's golf competition that tees off Thursday, July 29.

Action for Jagers and Thomas-Dodd begins on Friday, July 30 in qualifying rounds of track and field events. Jagers, representing Team USA, is making his Olympic debut in men's discus while Thomas-Dodd, representing Jamaica, is looking to bounce back from her 2016 Olympic outing in Rio de Janeiro, competing in women's shot put.

Fraga will be the last Golden Flash to see Olympic action, representing Brazil in the men's long jump qualifier on Saturday, July 31.

Here's the full schedule of Kent State grads competing in the Tokyo Olympic Games:

Thursday, July 29

Men's Golf (First Round) – Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

Friday, July 30

Men's Golf (Second Round) – Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

Men's Disc Throw (Qualifying) – Reggie Jagers III

Women's Shot Put (Qualifying) – Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Saturday, July 31

Men's Golf (Third Round) – Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

Men's Disc Throw (Finals) – Reggie Jagers III

Men's Long Jump (Qualifying) – Samory Fraga

Sunday, August 1

Men's Golf (Final Round) – Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

Women's Shot Put (Finals) – Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Monday, August 2

Men's Long Jump (Finals) – Samory Fraga

