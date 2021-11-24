Gov. DeWine makes sweet wager with Gov. Whitmer over OSU, Michigan game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game is this weekend, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made a friendly wager with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that the University of Michigan will get beat by the Ohio State University for the 9th straight year.

“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry” said DeWine. “I am proud to engage in this friendly bet, highlighting some of Fran and my favorite treats from across the Buckeye State that we know many Ohioans will be enjoying as they cheer the Buckeyes. O-H!”

Ok, @GovWhitmer, you’re on. Fran & I are so confident in an @OhioStateFB win that we’ll bet you:

🍽 Crea❌ puffs fro❌ @SchmidtsCbus

🍨 Black raspberry chip ice crea❌ fro❌ @Graeters

🥨 Chocolate covered pretzels fro❌ @MalleysCHOC

🍬 Buckeye candies fro❌ @MarshasBuckeyes https://t.co/p7yDDDHq04 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 24, 2021

DeWine wagered an "assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland, and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg."

I’ll take that bet and offer a gift package of our state’s fa〽️ous cherry treats from @CherryRepublic in return. 🍒 Looking forward to trying so〽️e delicious Ohio snacks. Go Blue! 💙 https://t.co/l4oSpaJUPv — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 24, 2021

“This football game is a time-honored tradition between our two states that pits the best we have to offer against each other for four quarters,” said Whitmer. “That’s why I’m joining Governor DeWine to bet some of the best Michigan-made sweet and treats that our state has to offer from Cherry Republic. With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines. Go Blue!”

For her part, Gov. Whitmer bet a gift package of "Michigan-made cherry sweet and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor."

