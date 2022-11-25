How to watch No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the most wonderful time of the year — the biggest rivalry in college football is slated for a noon kickoff between No. 2 Ohio State against No. 3 Michigan at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The Game will determine who walks away with an undefeated Big Ten season along with the Big Ten East title.

BACKGROUND ON THE BUCKEYES

Ohio State has not lost a Big Ten game in Ohio Stadium since 2015, when they were defeated by Michigan State, 17-14. They have won 29 consecutive games inside The Shoe.

The Buckeyes come in with top 10 rankings in both total offense and defense, according to stats from OSU. As for the offense, they are No. 8 in the country with 492.7 yards. On the other side of the ball, they rank ninth overall, only allowing 283.4 yards.

Ohio State averages 46.8 points per game, which is second nationally. In their 54 red zone appearances this season, they have scored 52 times, the second-highest percentage in the nation.

HISTORY

This is the 118th game between the two schools and it is the longest-running matchup between both universities. Due to the pandemic that began in 2020, it is Michigan's first time playing inside The Shoe since 2018.

Overall, the Wolverines lead the all-time series against the Buckeyes, 59-51-6. The series is tied between both teams at 27-27-2 when playing in Columbus.

As for the Buckeyes, they have won eight straight games over the Wolverines. The last time Michigan won at Ohio Stadium was in 2000 with a 38-26 victory.

ROOTS TO NORTHEAST OHIO

Mansfield native tight end and senior captain Cade Stover has recorded five touchdowns over 29 receptions for 366 yards. He hit the endzone twice against Indiana.

Cleveland native linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is a semifinalist for the Butkus and Bednarik Awards and the Lott IMPACT Trophy. So far, Eichenberg has recorded 105 total tackles, 67 solo with 38 assists. Of those 105, 12 were tackles for loss.

He also scored 1 touchdown this season on an interception against Iowa.

GOVERNORS' WAGER

As is tradition, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer have made a friendly wager on the game, with the losing state's governor agreeing to deliver some home-state treats to the winner.

