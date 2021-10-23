Watch
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Indiana Hoosiers

items.[0].image.alt
2019 Getty Images
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Big 10 Conference limits fall sports to conference-only matches, athletic scholarships still honored
Posted at 7:05 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 19:05:03-04

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday evening in Bloomington, Indiana as they continue pushing for a chance at the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State remains undefeated in conference play and looks to continue that against Indiana¸—a team currently on a two-game losing streak coming off losses to Michigan State and Penn State.

Last year's matchup between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers proved to be a competitive one with Ohio State holding Indiana off after bouncing back from a big deficit. Saturday's game has plenty at stake for both teams, which could make for a fun matchup, however Indiana hasn't beaten Ohio state since 1988.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

You can watch the game right here on News 5.

Other ways to catch the game:

  • Stream the game online with fuboTV.
  • Listen to the game on WKNR-AM 850 in Cleveland, WAKR-AM 1590 in Akron, WHBC-AM 1480 in Canton or OSU’s TuneIn channel.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.