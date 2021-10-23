How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday evening in Bloomington, Indiana as they continue pushing for a chance at the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State remains undefeated in conference play and looks to continue that against Indiana¸—a team currently on a two-game losing streak coming off losses to Michigan State and Penn State.

Last year's matchup between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers proved to be a competitive one with Ohio State holding Indiana off after bouncing back from a big deficit. Saturday's game has plenty at stake for both teams, which could make for a fun matchup, however Indiana hasn't beaten Ohio state since 1988.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Other ways to catch the game:

Listen to the game on WKNR-AM 850 in Cleveland, WAKR-AM 1590 in Akron, WHBC-AM 1480 in Canton or OSU’s TuneIn channel.

