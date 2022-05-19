Watch
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

Lawmakers want Ohio State's 2010 football season restored

OSU
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chris Graythen
OSU file image.
OSU
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 10:23:03-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution calling for the restoration of the Ohio State University's football team's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal.

The resolution sponsored by Rep. Brian Stewart, an Ohio State graduate, calls on the NCAA to reinstate the team's 2010 record and wins.

The season was vacated following revelations that players in 2009 and 2010 accepted cash and free or discounted tattoos from a Columbus tattoo parlor owner and also traded memorabilia like championship rings for cash.

Stewart notes that the NCAA now allows players to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?