No. 2 Ohio State lose vs No. 3 Michigan 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Game lived up to all of it's expectations as No. 2 Ohio State lose 45-23 against No. 3 Michigan inside of Ohio Stadium.

The Wolverines now leads the series, 28-27- when playing inside of The Shoe.

Junior quarterback C.J. Stroud ended the day with two TDs, two interceptions, 349 yards with 31/48 completions.

Michigan secures the Big Ten East division and will play in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. The team also looks to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

As for Ohio State, they will be selected to play in a bowl game.

