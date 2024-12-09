Ohio State men's soccer player was shot on Saturday, university says

An Ohio State University soccer player was shot over the weekend after a match, according to the university.

Redshirt junior Nathan Demian was shot off-campus on Saturday following a game against Wake Forest. The University said Demian was not a suspect or involved in an altercation at the time of the shooting.

The university released the following statement regarding the shooting:

"Following the Ohio State men's soccer match with Wake Forest Saturday, redshirt junior Nathan Damien, from Vancouver, British Columbia, was a victim of an off-campus shooting. He was an innocent bystander, is not a suspect in any way, and was not involved in any altercation. The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time. Nathan's family is with him, and the team is extremely close. The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers. The department will do all it can to support Nathan, his family and the men's soccer program in any way possible.



Because of the police investigation underway, the department will not be able to discuss the incident further."