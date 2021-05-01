Perry native Luke Farrell selected by Jags in fourth round of 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — Perry native and tight end out of The Ohio State University is reuniting with his former coach Urban Meyer has he heads to the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Farrell, who graduated from Perry High School, was a 4-star prospect scouted by the Buckeyes.

The Jaguars selected Farrell with the No. 145 overall pick.

Farrell's teammate Tommy Togiai was selected by the Browns shortly before the Jags selected him.

