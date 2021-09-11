Stroud, No. 3 Ohio State host No. 12 Oregon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New Ohio State starting quarterback C.J. Stroud shook off early wobbles and tossed four second-half touchdown passes to bury Minnesota in the season opener. The sink-or-swim indoctrination for the second-year freshman continues Saturday when he leads the No. 3 Buckeyes against No. 12 Oregon.

This week he’ll have the crowd on his side, with Ohio Stadium returning to its full capacity of over 100,000 for the first time in nearly two years.

By a quirk of the schedule, Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) won’t get its usual early tune-up games until weeks 3 and 4. That means scant room for mistakes from Stroud, who got little mop-up duty behind Justin Fields in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

