Vance fumbles national championship trophy during Ohio State football team's White House visit

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Ohio State University football player TreVeyon Henderson, left, holds the top of the team's championship trophy as Vice President JD Vance reaches to pick up it's base after it fell off, as President Donald Trump welcomes the 2025 College Football National Champions during an event on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington.
Posted

During the ceremony to honor Ohio State's College Football National Championship, Vice President JD Vance fumbled the team's trophy.

WATCH:

Vance tried to lift the gold NCAA Championship Trophy, which looked like it was one piece. But as he lifted it, the base fell off, and both pieces of the trophy fell.

The trophy was caught by OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson, and Vance picked up the base, all while the Marine Corps Band continued to play, “We Are the Champions."

Each year, the winning team is invited to the White House to celebrate the victory, but this team in particular hits close to home for the vice president, who is from Southwest Ohio.

President Donald Trump welcomed the winning team to the White House and remarked on the team's efforts in the championship game that took place in late January.

“This team showed the world that the road to greatness is paved by hard work, sweat and often a great deal of adversity,” Trump said.

Surrounded by dozens of big players, the president quipped that he would invite them into the Oval Office but, “I don’t know if the floor can withstand it.”

On January 20, Ohio State beat Notre Dame for the school's sixth national championship title and first since 2014.

