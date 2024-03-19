The Women’s NCAA Tournament brackets are Downtown, and they’re amazing

The Women's NCAA Tournament has begun, and at Cleveland's Public Square, you can see the three-dimensional interactive bracket for the tournament ahead of the Final Four, which will be held in Cleveland in a few weeks.
The bracket is filled out with all of the teams that have made it into the tournament and has a space included for the two that win Wednesday's games.
Take a look at the player above to see the bracket.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.