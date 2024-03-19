Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

The Women’s NCAA Tournament brackets are Downtown, and they’re amazing

March Madness has begun, and at Cleveland's Public Square, you can see the three-dimensional interactive bracket for the tournament ahead of the NCAA Women's Final Four.
Screenshot 2024-03-19 184605.png
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 18:51:12-04

The Women's NCAA Tournament has begun, and at Cleveland's Public Square, you can see the three-dimensional interactive bracket for the tournament ahead of the Final Four, which will be held in Cleveland in a few weeks.

The bracket is filled out with all of the teams that have made it into the tournament and has a space included for the two that win Wednesday's games.

Take a look at the player above to see the bracket.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through