Despite a Guardians loss, fans are still confident the team will make the MLB playoffs

CLEVELAND — Despite a tough loss for the Guardians on Thursday, fans are still confident the team will secure a spot in the playoffs.

We stopped by the Clevelander during the fourth inning, where the Guardians were three runs down.

Dom Nelson and Patrick Pohlman were watching the game on the bar's outdoor patio.

Nelson told me the score at the time didn't stress him out even the slightest bit.

"Don't worry about the outside. It's baseball. Baseball is a sport where you're taught to fail," Nelson said. "They're determined now. Got something to prove."

Pohlman said he wasn't worried either, describing the Guardians as a "late inning team."

"This is a city built on sports. It's almost all we care about. We're one of the few cities in America with all three major sports teams and this is what we do, so we're definitely gonna make it," Pohlman said.

He's hopeful when the Guardians play next that the team won't give up home runs.

On our way out of the Clevelander, we stopped Shawn Roberts and Kate Caraha.

They were making the walk through downtown to catch the remainder of the Guardians game, but were virtually tuned into it prior.

"They (Guardians) came from behind the other night, so they definitely can do it again. Pitching's been solid for a while now, so if we can keep them from scoring, we'll score some runs," Roberts said.

Caraha said she was confident in still seeing a win because of the team's track record of late in the game wins.

"We're on a historic run and nobody's really been down quite this much and come back," Roberts added.

Roberts told me he wishes he had placed bets on the Guardians, now seeing how well the team has played these last few weeks.

"Fight for it. We got this. We're gonna go all the way," Caraha said.

The Guardians will play the Texas Rangers Friday at 7:10 p.m. in Cleveland at Progressive Field.