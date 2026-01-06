ESPN: Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh fired

The Baltimore Ravens' longtime head coach, John Harbaugh, was fired, according to an X post from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter posted Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti's statement on Harbaugh's firing saying the decision was difficult:

Ravens’ ownership on John Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/kCA64lIZUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

The Toledo native had been with the Ravens for 18 seasons.

While the Ravens missed out on the NFL Playoffs this year, under Harbaugh, they won the Super Bowl in 2013.

Harbaugh's departure comes just a day after the Cleveland Browns fired head coach Kevin Stefanski, who had been with Cleveland for six seasons.

The Browns requested an interview with the Ravens' OC, Todd Monken, on Tuesday to fill Stefanski's position, but there is no word yet on whether they plan to look at Harbaugh for the role.

