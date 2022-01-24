Former Browns TE Michael Gaines in Player's Choir singing national anthem at 2022 Pro Bowl

The 2022 Pro Bowl is quickly approaching and the entertainment lineup has been set—which features a former Browns player singing the national anthem ahead of the game.

Former Browns tight end Michael Gaines is a part of the Player's Choir, which will perform the national anthem before the Pro Bowl. Gaines will be joined by choir members:

Tommie Harris – Former Bears defensive tackle and three-time Pro Bowler.

Olrick Johnson – Former Patriots, Vikings, and Jets linebacker and entertainer.

Cameron "Cam" Newton – Former Falcons and Panthers safety.

Bryan Scott – Former Falcons, Saints, and Bills linebacker; 2012 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

The Choir is led by 2015 Pro Football Hal of Fame inductee Tim Brown.

Gaines played for the Browns in 2009, having spent time with the Bears, Lions, Bills, and Panthers previously.

Cleveland will be well-represented in the Pro Bowl, with five players selected in the NFL's showcase of top talent.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, guard Wyatt Teller, guard Joel Bitonio, and cornerback Denzel Ward all earned a roster spot. The Browns will also be represented by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, fullback Andy Janovich, center JC Tretter and tackle Jedrick Wills who were selected as alternates.

In addition to the Player's Choir performing the national anthem, other entertainment announcements for the Pro Bowl were made.

Contemporary gospel singer Patti Pennington and the House of Blues Gospel Choir will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

During the pregame, DJ Jon Black (DJ of the New York Jets) and DJ Premonition (DJ of the Washington Football Team) will hold a DJ battle. The F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets, part of the 16th Weapons Squadron assigned to Nellis Air Force Base located in Las Vegas, will conduct a Pro Bowl flyover before the game as well.

During halftime of the Pro Bowl game, the dance crew Jabbawockeez will perform.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will air right here on News 5 on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m.

