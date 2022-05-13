Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry joining Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints.

The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday.

Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins.

In all, the 2014 second-round draft pick from LSU has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns. Landry, 29, is coming off his worst season as a pro.

