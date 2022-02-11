Gov. DeWine wages assortment of Cincinnati food in Super Bowl wager with California governor

CLEVELAND — It’s not a Super Bowl without a friendly wager, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has placed a wager with California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Each governor placed some of their state’s food items as the wager.

Gov. DeWine bet an assortment of Cincinnati food products including:

Steaks and seasoning from Jeff Ruby’s

Ribs from Montgomery Inn

Goetta and bratwurst from Queen City Sausage

Potato chips from Grippo’s

Chocolates from Maverick Chocolate Company

First Lady Fran DeWine will send her Bengals Buckeye Brownies if the wager is paid out.

“Fran and I are so excited by the Bengals’ thrilling playoff run and Super Bowl appearance,” said DeWine. “This friendly bet highlights some of Cincinnati’s most iconic foods and restaurants that everyone across Ohio and across the U.S.A. should know about and enjoy!”

Newsom has in turn wagered “some of California’s world-class agricultural offerings” for a Bengals win.

