Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee wins Gold Glove Award

Tanner Bibee has some new hardware for his shelf.

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Guardians pitcher was named the 2026 recipient for the Gold Glove Award for an American League pitcher. Bibee becomes just the second pitcher in club history to take home the award, joining only Shane Beiber in 2022.

The 27-year old right-hander ranked 3rd in the American League in assists (18), was tied for 3rd in pick-offs (4), and posted 11 putouts, all of which led to the first Gold Glove of his career. That is not to say this season was without its ups and downs: Bibee ended the year with a 7-15 record with a 4.36 ERA and 148 strikeouts, and did not appear for Cleveland in the ALCS.

“When we look at Tanner Bibee's year. We have to we have to consider a lot of different components.,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said two weeks ago at the Guardians end of season media availability.

“If you look at Tanner Bibee's regular season, he did everything we needed him to do. He took the ball every five to six days, gave us length. I think he led our team in innings. You know, so he was our rock in that rotation, and I don't see that role changing in ‘27. He's going to be a big part of our team and a big part of our rotation moving forward.”

Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan was also a nominee for the Gold Glove Award for centerfield, which was won by Ceddanne Rafaela of the Boston Red Sox. This marks the first time since Kwan has been a major league player that he did not win a Gold Glove Award.

