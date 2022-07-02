Guardians vs. Yankees game postponed to July 2

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians game against the New York Yankees has been postponed to Saturday, July 2.

The game was moved to Saturday as a result of inclement weather at Progressive Field Friday night.

The teams will play a split doubleheader with the makeup game starting at 12:10 p.m., and the originally scheduled game at 6:10 p.m.

Tickets for the postponed game will be honored at the door if fans can make it. If not, they can exchange their ticket for one of the remaining home games on the schedule. Friday's tickets will not be honored for the second game of the double header.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the makeup game and 4 p.m. for the evening game.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.