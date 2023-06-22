How to watch: NBA 2023 Draft on News 5 and ESPN

The NBA Draft for 2023 will take place Thursday at 8 p.m., and here is how you can watch the draft on TV and online.

The NBA’s 77th draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

News 5 will be broadcasting the first round of the draft at 8 p.m. Thursday, and the entire draft will be available on ESPN. The first round will be available on both ABC and ESPN digital platforms.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are slated in the second round, which will take place Friday. The Cavaliers have the 49th overall draft pick.

During the 2022 NBA draft, the Cavs signed two of their three draft picks, Ochai Agbaji and Isaiah Mobley.

People can watch the 2023 NBA draft on News 5 Cleveland and on these ABC and ESPN online platforms:



You can watch on ABC.com or the ABC app – you will need to log in through your cable or satellite provider.

You can also watch on ESPN.com and the ESPN app, which will also require a subscription or login information for your cable/satellite provider.

