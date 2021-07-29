How to watch the 2021 NBA Draft

NEW YORK — The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, being held in Brooklyn, New York Thursday evening.

Will they select Evan Mobley? Jalen Green? Jalen Suggs? Someone else? Will they make a trade? We'll soon find out.

If you're looking forward to seeing who the newest player on the Cavs roster will be—and if whoever is selected can be the missing piece Cleveland needs to help them take the next step in the rebuild process—you won't want to miss a single moment of the draft.

The 2021 NBA Draft begins at 8 p.m. and is being held at the Barclays Center. You can watch it live right here on News 5.

In addition to airing on News 5, the NBA Draft will also air on:

ESPN and the ESPN app.

ABC app and on ABC.com with a participating cable, satellite or livestream service provider login.

