How to watch the Bears-Texans Hall of Fame Game

Game airs at 8 p.m. on News 5
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is the scoreboard at Tom Benson Field before the Hall of Fame exhibition game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
It's Enshrinement Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and on Thursday evening, the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans will go head-to-head in the Hall of Fame game.

The preseason game will take place at 8 p.m. and will kick off the National Football League's 105th season. You can watch the game live on News 5.

The Bears, who won five of their last eight games, will be the home team, and the Texans, who won the AFC South during the 2023 season, will be the visitors.

This will be the Bears' sixth trip to Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and the Texans' first since 2002.

The game also airs on ESPN.

