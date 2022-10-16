How to watch Browns v Patriots game on Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are slated to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns enter the game 2-3 on the season after losing against the Chargers last week. The Patriots are looking to capitalize after a win against the Detroit Lions, improving their record to 2-3 as well.

The Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game due to injuries.

Clowney, who returned to practice this week, was limited in practice. He has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries.

As for Denzel Ward, he has not been cleared from concussion protocol after experiencing a head injury against the Chargers. This is his third concussion since joining the league.

Join the Browns Countdown team Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m on News 5 for pregame coverage. Jon Doss, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry and Hanford Dixon will break down everything you need to know before kick-off.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

