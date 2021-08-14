How to watch the Browns-Jaguars preseason matchup

CLEVELAND — Football is back! The Cleveland Browns are set to open their preseason with a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Saturday evening.

With most of the Browns starters sitting out for the game, ensuring the Browns are as healthy as possible heading into Week 1 of the regular season, many fan favorites won't be on the field. However, Saturday's game will be the first real look at which players edge themselves out of some highly contested position battles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Baker Mayfield would be out and quarterback Case Keenum would make the start against Jacksonville with Kyle Lauletta stepping in after Keenum.

Kickers Cody Parkey and Chase McLaughlin will alternate throughout the game.

As for the rookies, including linebacker Jeremiah-Owusu Koramoah and cornerback Greg Newsome II, Stefanski said the plan is play those who are healthy.

Other players who are coming back from injury, like Greedy Williams and Chris Hubbard, are also expected to play Saturday against the Jaguars.

There will be plenty to check out and fans won't want to miss the first kickoff of the 2021 season, which starts at 7 p.m., and will be called by Browns legend Joe Thomas serving as the in-game analyst alongside veteran broadcaster Tom McCarthy and Nathan Zegura working as the sideline reporter.

You can catch all of the action right here on News 5.

Fans can also watch on the ABC app and on ABC.com with a participating cable, satellite or livestream service provider login.

The game can also be streamed via fuboTV.

For those not in Northeast Ohio, the game can be watched on NFL Network. The NFL Network feed will be blacked out in the Northeast Ohio and Jacksonville local markets.

