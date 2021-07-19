Watch
All Browns preseason games to be nationally televised

Games 1-2 will air locally on News 5
Justin Berl/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 16:25:42-04

CLEVELAND — Fans of the Cleveland Browns stretch across the country, and while those in Northeast Ohio have known they'll be able to watch the preseason games (two of which air right here on News 5), members of the Dawg Pound around the country will now be able to watch all three games as well.

The league announced the nationally televised schedule of preseason games for the upcoming season, and all three weeks include Browns games.

Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 2 on Sunday, Aug. 22 against the New York Giants will be aired nationally on the NFL Network, allowing out-of-town Browns fans to catch all the action.

For Browns fans in Northeast Ohio, the games will be blacked out on NFL Network as they air locally on News 5.

Week 3 on Sunday, Aug. 29 will air nationally on NBC.

Here is the full preseason schedule:

  • Week 1 - Saturday, Aug. 14 - at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland (NFLN nationally)
  • Week 2 - Sunday, Aug. 22 - New York Giants – 1 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland (NFLN nationally)
  • Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 - at Atlanta Falcons – 8 p.m. on NBC

RELATED: Browns 2021 preseason game dates and times set

NFL training camps are set to open this week with Browns rookies reporting to camp on July 24 and the veterans reporting July 27. The Browns will also host a joint-practice session on Aug. 19 in Berea with the Giants just before their preseason match-up.

RELATED: Browns training camp open to fans later this month

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)