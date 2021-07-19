All Browns preseason games to be nationally televised

CLEVELAND — Fans of the Cleveland Browns stretch across the country, and while those in Northeast Ohio have known they'll be able to watch the preseason games (two of which air right here on News 5), members of the Dawg Pound around the country will now be able to watch all three games as well.

The league announced the nationally televised schedule of preseason games for the upcoming season, and all three weeks include Browns games.

Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Week 2 on Sunday, Aug. 22 against the New York Giants will be aired nationally on the NFL Network, allowing out-of-town Browns fans to catch all the action.

For Browns fans in Northeast Ohio, the games will be blacked out on NFL Network as they air locally on News 5.

Week 3 on Sunday, Aug. 29 will air nationally on NBC.

Here is the full preseason schedule:

Week 1 - Saturday, Aug. 14 - at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland (NFLN nationally)

Week 2 - Sunday, Aug. 22 - New York Giants – 1 p.m. on News 5 Cleveland (NFLN nationally)

Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 - at Atlanta Falcons – 8 p.m. on NBC

NFL training camps are set to open this week with Browns rookies reporting to camp on July 24 and the veterans reporting July 27. The Browns will also host a joint-practice session on Aug. 19 in Berea with the Giants just before their preseason match-up.

