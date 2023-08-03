How to watch the Browns play in the Hall of Fame game

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the New York Jets in the first preseason game of the NFL season.

Join News 5 at 7 p.m. for a half-hour special celebrating the life and career of Browns legend and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas.

The NFL’s 104th season kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. with the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Browns at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

You can watch the game at 8 p.m. on NBC or online on Peacock.

After the game, tune into News 5 at 11 for highlights.