How to watch the Browns play in the Hall of Fame game

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson sign autographs after an NFL football camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 09:11:43-04

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the New York Jets in the first preseason game of the NFL season.

Join News 5 at 7 p.m. for a half-hour special celebrating the life and career of Browns legend and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas.

The NFL’s 104th season kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. with the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Browns at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

You can watch the game at 8 p.m. on NBC or online on Peacock.

After the game, tune into News 5 at 11 for highlights.

