Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement week is here! Everything you need to know

Thursday, Aug. 3

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Browns, the NFL and the Hall of Fame will celebrate the life and legacy of Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who died in May at age 87. Brown, already a HOF inductee, retired from the Browns at the peak of his football career in the 60s. He was a prominent civil rights advocate and had success as an actor. His relationship with the Browns was complicated, but he did serve in several advisory positions after retiring from the field.

The celebration of Jim Brown is being held at 1 p.m. at Umstattd Hall in Canton – watch live here and tune in to News 5 Thursday evening for coverage of the event.

At 7 p.m., News 5 is hosting a half-hour special celebrating the life and career of Browns legend and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas. Tune in to News 5 on-air and online to watch this special presentation, or watch live below on Thursday at 7 p.m.:

The NFL’s 104th season kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. with the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Browns at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Check local listings for details on how to watch.

Friday, Aug. 4

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sugardale and the Pro Football Hall of Fame are hosting “Huddle Up for Hunger,” a canned and non-perishable food drive to collect items including the “Super Six”: boxed cereal, canned beef stew, canned tuna, canned soup, canned vegetables and peanut butter. The first 500 people who bring all “Super Six” nonperishable food items will receive a free ticket to the Class of 2023 Enshrinement, or they can be entered into a drawing to win VIP tickets to see the Zac Brown Band in concert on Aug. 5, as well as other prizes, courtesy of Sugardale.

At 11 a.m., the Hall of Fame will hold the 2023 Fashion Show, an inaugural event at the first Pro Football Hall of Fame that is still going strong 60 years later.

At 5 p.m. Friday, members of the Class of 2023 will receive their gold jackets, one of the three iconic symbols of enshrinement, into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an honor bestowed to just 362 football players since the hall was established in 1963.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Enshrinement Day kicks off with The Grand Parade through downtown Canton at 8 a.m., featuring the Class of 2023 and returning Hall of Famers.

At noon, the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Joe Thomas, will be formally enshrined at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

At 3:30 p.m., the Hall of Fame is hosting “Rock the Lot: Concert and Cars featuring J.T. Hodges,” a country-themed concert also featuring dozens of sports cars, muscle cars and more.

At 8 p.m., the Concert for Legends featuring Zac Brown Band kicks off.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Enshrinement Week concludes Sunday with the Class of 2023 Enshrinees’ Roundtable, where the 2023 inductees share stories and memories from their careers.

News 5 at 6

