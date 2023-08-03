1 PM: Watch 'The Life and Legacy of Jim Brown'

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Browns, the NFL and the Hall of Fame will celebrate the life and legacy of Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who died in May at age 87.

Watch a livestream of the event on News 5 streaming apps on devices including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, or in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Brown, already a HOF inductee, retired from the Browns at the peak of his football career in the 60s. He was a prominent civil rights advocate and had success as an actor. He also served in several advisory positions for the Browns after retiring from the field.

The celebration of Jim Brown is being held at 1 p.m. at Umstattd Hall in Canton.

The Jim Brown celebration event is part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, News 5 is airing a half-hour special celebrating 2023 Hall of Fame inductee and Browns icon Joe Thomas.

The Hall of Fame game between the Browns and the New York Jets will be played Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The Class of 2023 will be formally inducted on Saturday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.