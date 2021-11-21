How to watch the Browns take on the Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns go head to head against the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland is looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to the New England Patriots last week against the 0-8-1 Lions. Meanwhile, Detroit seems to be inching closer to a win, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and they're looking to add their first tally in the win column this season.

The game will be a cold and wet one with temperatures expected to peak in the mid 40s and widespread rain all afternoon.

Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on FOX at 1 p.m. You can watch online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Doss and Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

